Lydia Mardin

Equinox Staff

This week I was posed with the question: What makes a good leader?

As I sat and pondered what I thought made a good leader, I thought about who are some people I know that are good leaders. And, of course, my mind went through many people, including Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, many of my fellow Keene State students and even some of my professors are good leaders, especially those in the holocaust and genocide studies department here. But then I was thinking about how I think that I am a good leader and then a lot of the people I am close with who are good leaders too.

I think that in order to be a good leader, you need to be someone who is intelligent but not a know-it-all. Someone who can foresee consequences and also is brave enough to be willing to take the lead but not so obsessed they refuse to let someone else have a chance. I also think that a good leader is someone who is willing to speak up in the face of adversity.

I think that leaders can come in all forms and anyone can be a leader if they have the right characteristics. But I do not think you have to be born with those characteristics to have the ability to be a great leader. I think that throughout time and experiences people really can grow and change and that given these experiences, people can become good leaders as well.

I think that the world has bared witness to many great and amazing leaders, but I also feel like there are so many young people who will become great leaders in the future. That is why I think it is so important to raise children around strong people who are open and invested in new ideas and willing to learn new skills. I think that, having gone through the public school system, I learned a lot about being a good leader. Even in college now, I feel that my skills as a leader have only grown and I know I am not the only person who has felt. I have met some amazing, strong leaders in my time here at Keene State and I would be happy if someday my children and my friends’ children and the rest of the generation was to grow up to be like any of them.

Leadership is such an important quality to possess in the world outside of our Keene State community. Whether it be in the workplace or at internships or even just in a group of your friends, being able to show skills of listening and communication, cooperation, trustworthiness and, even just being open minded and not afraid to make mistakes are all important skills when it comes to being a true leader and being brave around others. It is hard to be a leader but it is not hard to be a good person and above all else, a leader is a good person to everyone, without question.

