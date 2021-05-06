Hunter Oberst

COVID cases have risen sharply in just one week.

Keene State College reported 47 individuals infected with COVID-19 and 82 individuals are in quarantine as of May 6. 22 of these cases are on-campus students and 24 are off-campus students. The college’s infection rate is 1.53%, meaning that 1.53% of students and faculty are infected with the virus.

During the testing period ending on May 2, the college reported 20 positive cases. On May 3, the college reported 28 new cases; 17 on-campus students and 11 off-campus students.

The college experienced a similar outbreak during the last week of February when it reported 42 positive cases between February 21 and February 28.

KSC COVID-19 Project Team Leader Dr. Wayne Hartz said Keene State is now in yellow/red operational status.

President Melinda Treadwell sent out an email to the KSC community detailing several operational changes to take effect immediately. The Zorn Dining Commons will accommodate take-out dining only. There will be no inside events inside the Student Center including meetings, nor will there be seating available for eating. Use of the Recreation Center will be limited to academic classes and COVID-19 testing only. In-person activities scheduled up until May 12 that can allow for gathering in close proximity will be moved outdoors. Treadwell added that in-person classes will continue as normal due to the spacing and masking requirements in place.

The college hopes to return to regular operations by May 13.

