Tom Benoit

Arts and Entertainment Editor

Bridgewater State University will be joining the Swimming and Diving Little East Conference.

President of Rhode Island College and Chair of the LEC Presidents Council told the LEC website “On behalf of the Presidents Council of the Little East Conference, I am pleased to welcome Bridgewater State University men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs to our membership… Bridgewater State University has been a longstanding partner in other LEC sports and its mission aligns well with the LEC’s core membership as a public, New England institution.”

Bridgewater State head coach Michael Caruso also told the LEC, “The Bridgewater State swimming & diving program is extremely excited to be joining the Little East Conference as an affiliate member. We believe the LEC not only has great teams to compete against, but a vision to grow and promote the sport of swimming & diving. We are looking forward to representing a strong and competitive conference.”

Bridgewater State’s Athletic Director Marybeth Lamb said, “Competing with the LEC for our swimming & diving programs is a great fit for our mission and values, as well as in the pool competitively… Coming together will provide our student-athletes a great opportunity to take their swimming and diving to the next level. We are very excited for next year.”

LEC Commissioner Pamela S. Samuelson said, “Bridgewater State is a valued affiliate member in field hockey and tennis, and we are excited to partner with them in LEC swimming & diving as well… Their programs will serve to elevate the depth and competitiveness in the sport and will allow for the first time, our men’s programs to have the opportunity to compete for a LEC championship.”

Bridgewater State is currently a member of the LEC in field hockey and men’s and women’s tennis. Bridgewater State’s Swimming and Diving team will begin LEC competition in the Fall of 2021.

Tom Benoit can be contacted at:

a.e@kscequinox.com