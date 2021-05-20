Hunter Oberst

News Editor

Keene State College is offering COVID-19 vaccines to students and staff starting May 18.

The vaccination clinic will be held in the Recreation Center gym on Tuesday and Thursday of the last two semesters from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during testing hours.

“Just walk into the testing gym and vaccinations will be on the left side,” said Director of Strategic Communications and Community Relations Kelly Ricaurte.

Ricaurte added that the two vaccines that will be available will be the two-dose Pfizer or single dose J&J vaccine. Those who will be getting their second Pfizer shot should bring their vaccination card, she said. Vaccines will be available so long as supplies last.

The school is partnering with Greater Monadnock Region Public Health Network to help with canceling already scheduled appointments or setting up second dose appointments in NH or other states.

Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to quarantine after exposure to the virus or following travel outside of New England. “This is a great opportunity to get vaccinated to protect yourself, and your friends and family. It’s easy and fast,” Ricaurte said in an email.

The college is advising students and staff to fill out a Notification of Vaccination form once they are fully vaccinated. That form can be found in your Keene State email from Dean of Students Gail Zimmerman dated May 14.

Ricaurte said anyone with questions regarding the vaccine clinic should contact wellnesspromotion@keene.edu.

Hunter Oberst can be contacted at:

news@kscequinox.com