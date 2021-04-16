Tom Benoit

The Keene State College’s women’s lacrosse team took on Eastern Connecticut College in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Within the first four minutes of the game, Eastern Connecticut scored one goal, which would soon be met with six goals in the span of five minutes. Sophomore midfielder Mindy St. Marie scored the opening goal of the game, with senior attack Ali Daisy scoring two of the six, sophomore midfielder Haile Ratajack scoring three out of the six.

The Owls would score a total of 13 goals in the first half, making the score 13-5, Owls.

About 26 minutes into the second half of the game, senior midfielder Megan Gorham would score the opening goal. Ratajack would score another goal, with assist from Daisy. Junior attack Brigid Casey would also score another goal, bringing the score to 15-5. Keene State would score another five goals in the second half. Eastern Connecticut would score two more goals in the second half, the last of the game.

In total, Keene State would defeat Eastern Connecticut 20-7. Keene State made a total of 37 shots, with Eastern Connecticut making a total of 19. Ratajack scored the most goals of the game, with six.

On Thursday April 15, the Owls will take on the Rhode Island College Anchorwomen in Providence, Rhode Island.

