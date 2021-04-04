Tom Benoit

Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Keene State women’s lacrosse team took on the Western Connecticut State University Colonials at the Westside Athletic Complex.

Junior attack Brigid Casey scored the opening goal against Western Connecticut, however the Colonials scored four consecutive goals, putting the Colonials at a 4-1 lead with about 15-minutes left in the first half.

Sophomore midfielder Haile Ratajack then scored a goal, getting the score to 4-2, Western Connecticut.

Western Connecticut scored the next two goals, including the last goal of the first half. In total, the Keene State Owls would take 12 shots on goal in the first half, while Western Connecticut would take 16 shots on goal. Score at half was 2-6, Western in the lead.

In the second half, Western Connecticut would score two more goals, with Ratajack scoring another goal for the Owls, bringing the score to 8-3.

At the end of the game, with a score of 12-3, Ratajack and Casey would score two more goals in the final four minutes of the game, with Western Connecticut also scoring another goal, bringing the final score to 13-5, a victory for Western Connecticut.

In total, Ratajack has eight goals with three assists under her belt this season and Keene State finished the game with 20 shots and scooped 17 ground balls.

This marks the second time that the Owls lost to the Colonials, after 17 straight victories between the 2006-2018 seasons. This also marks the first time the Owls have played Western Connecticut since 2019, as the 2020 games was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women’s lacrosse team will take on Rhode Island College on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. at the Alumni Field in Providence, Rhode Island.

