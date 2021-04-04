Claire Boughton

Sports Editor

The Keene State College volleyball team faced off against Eastern Connecticut State University this past weekend to mark the start of an unconventional season for the team.

The Owls, who normally compete during the fall semester, will be holding several competitions through the end of March into the beginning of April against outside competition to make up for their lost 2020 season.

The last time the Owls saw real competition was November 5, 2019, against the University of Massachusetts Boston in the quarterfinals of the Little East Conference championship. However, the prolonged absent period between competitions did not stop the Owls from putting up a showing against the Warriors.

While Keene would ultimately fall to Eastern Connecticut, they did not give up easily against the longtime LEC rivals. It was a brutal game of leap-frog with the Owls and the Warriors trading off set wins. Keene would win the first and third sets while Eastern Connecticut would take the second and fourth sets.

However, when it came down to it, the final set was won by Eastern Connecticut, causing the Owls to lose their first game back in 509 days.

The Owls will take to the home court at Spaulding Gymnasium on April 7 at 6 p.m. against Rhode Island College.

Claire Boughton can be contacted at:

sports@kscequinox.com