All students should not have to wait to get vaccinated.

In the last few weeks there has been a whole swath of controversy surrounding New Hampshire Gov.Chris Sununu’s recent decision to allow out-of-state college students to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in New Hampshire. Out-of-state residency status should not matter when it comes to receiving a vaccine. When distributing a vaccine for a situation as dire and grim as the COVID-19 pandemic, it should be easily accessible to all who want it to help protect the health and lives of everyone throughout the world.

It is not fair or reasonable for the New Hampshire state government to make out-of-state students wait to get vaccinated in New Hampshire. The issue with having out-of-state students go back to their home states to get vaccinated is that when they travel back to their home state, they could be exposed to COVID-19 and catch the virus. Then, once they come back to New Hampshire, they could spread the virus around the state and cause an outbreak. This could have been a tremendous problem for the student population considering the Keene State College administration has been stressing students not traveling outside of the area because of potentially spreading the virus.

Although it would seem unfair and unreasonable for out-of-state students to not be allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to their residency status, it is absolutely unacceptable for the government to be barring anyone from accessing a necessary, life protecting vaccination. The whole point of having a vaccine is to be able to distribute and vaccinate everyone as soon as possible so that the virus does not spread any faster.

Even though many out of state students are able to go back home to get their vaccinations, the fact the New Hampshire government even considered preventing non-residents from receiving the life-saving vaccination is an extremely bad and selfish look for NH.