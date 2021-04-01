Puja Thapa / Administrative Executive Editor

Claire Boughton
Sports Editor

As a Connecticut local, it is hard for me to ever think about a women’s basketball team being treated differently than its male counterpart.

I grew up watching the UConn women’s basketball team on the news every night with anchors talking about how the team is adding another game onto their historic, undefeated seasons. UConn women’s basketball has been nothing but dominant, dare I say unstoppable, for as long as I can remember.

While the UConn men’s team is also a force to be reckoned with, the talk of the town is always the women’s team.

However, one thing that can’t and should never be argued is that women’s and men’s basketball teams should be treated equally, regardless of who brings in more views or whose winning streak is bigger.

This is especially true on a national platform like the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which is viewed by millions across the country.

The NCAA recently received extreme backlash from their treatment of the women’s teams competing in the tournament versus the men’s teams competing. Some of those main differences could be seen when looking at the weight rooms, meals and merchandise given to each group of participants.

I first heard about the unequal treatment via a TikTok that popped up on my for you page.

The TikTok was from Sedona Prince, a redshirt sophomore forward on the Oregon Ducks, and it displayed the harsh differences between the women’s and men’s weight rooms.

The men’s weight room had a large variety of lifting equipment, weights, cardio machines, etc. while the women’s weight room consisted only of yoga mats and one rack of weights.

Prince also showed off the food arrangements, displaying her plastic take-out containers filled with a piece of chicken and three carrots. Alan Bishop, the Director of Sports Performance for Men’s Basketball at the University of Houston, posted a picture of the large buffet provided for the men’s teams shortly after Prince’s video.

As well as those, the merchandise was shown to be starkly different as well with the men’s team receiving well over double the gear the women’s teams received. Not to mention, the women’s team’s gear did not even have the term ‘March Madness’ on it. According to an article in the Wall Street Journal by Rachel Bachman, Louise Radnofsky and Laine Higgins, this turned out to be because the NCAA purposefully withheld the term ‘March Madness’ from the women’s tournament.

However, this is all things you can read about online by simply typing into google ‘March Madness weight room’ or ‘NCAA inequality basketball’ or ‘Sedona Prince TikTok’… you get my point.

What I’m here to do is to give my opinion, which is simple: The NCAA needs to do better.

When I first saw this, I was disgusted by the blatant disregard the women’s basketball team received from what is supposed to be an equal playing ground association, a place that holds all athletes no matter their gender, race, religion, etc. at the same level and to the same standards.

While the women’s basketball tournament participants ended up receiving a proper weight room after the NCAA felt the heat of the fans, it should not have even been a problem to begin with. If an association of over 700 high-ranked professionals needs a group of angry sports fans yelling at them in order to change something that is so clearly wrong, then they need to reevaluate themselves and the way their company is structured.

Regardless of the viewership or the amount of revenue the NCAA is making off of one game versus the next, that does not change the blood, sweat, tears, work, injuries, challenges, hurdles and successes all the participants have to go through to get to where they are now.

The NCAA needs to recognize that women in sports already face being discredited for the work they do on the court, field, track, etc. and they need to have enough respect to make sure they are not adding to the problem.

 

Claire Boughton can be contacted at:
sports@kscequinox.com

Share and Enjoy !

0Shares
0 0

Claire Boughton

Hello! My name is Claire Boughton. I have worked with the Equinox for a little over two years and have held the position of the Senior Sports Reporter and now the Sports Editor. I am from West Simsbury, Connecticut, and live with my mom and dad. I have an older brother named Grant who is currently living in Albany, New York, but plans to move to New York City in a few months (because a global pandemic didn’t seem to scare him away from city-life). I have two cats named Stella and Luna, a dog named Sage and a fish named Shrimp. My cats are both 16 years old, making them both 108 human years old. That means that they would have survived through the Great Depression, both World Wars, the Cold War, women earning the right to vote and so much more. That’s a lot of wisdom. My dog is 12 years old, making her 74 human years old. We adopted her when she was four years old from Arkansas. I’m not sure how old Shrimp is but he is a baby betta I bought at PETCO about three weeks ago. I am an avid plant owner and love to help my friends and family keep their plants alive. I also wrote an article on kscequinox.com about what plants are good for what dorm rooms. I paint and draw in whatever free time I have and sometimes ride my bike that I got in middle school. My favorite part of the Sports Editor position is creating the weekly layout for the sports section. I have always loved design and making things nice to look at which I get to do every week with this job! If you are interested in writing for the sports section or have any questions you can contact me at cboughton@kscequinox.com.