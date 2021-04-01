Claire Boughton

Sports Editor

What’s The Book About?

“The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes follows the story of Avery Grambs, an average American teenager just trying her best to survive through high school. However, Avery’s life soon gets flipped upside down when she is named in the will as the sole-inheritor of the fortune of one Tobias Hawthorne, a clever billionaire with a cutthroat family. Avery is suddenly propelled into the dangerous, deceptive and riddle-filled world of the Hawthorne’s and is forced to figure out an answer to a very big question: why her?

Avery meets the entire twisted Hawthrone family and becomes especially close with two of the four grandsons of Tobias. While Jameson Hawthorne seeks to solve the mystery alongside Avery, Grayson Hawthorne believes Avery is nothing short of a mastermind who swindled his family out of their rightful inheritance.

You will follow Avery as she learns to navigate a wealthy and dangerous world, all while trying to figure out how she ended up in it to begin with. Not to mention, she’s also faced with the task of staying alive.

Book Stats

“The Inheritance Games” is the first book in “The Inheritance Games” duology with the second book of the series, “The Hawthorne Legacy,” coming out on September 7, 2021. The novel is 384 pages and was published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers on September 1, 2020. At the time of writing this, it has an average rating of 4.18 stars out of 5 with just under 24,000 ratings and 4,000 reviews.

Jennifer Lynn Barnes is a seasoned writer who has also written successful series such as “The Naturals,” a four-book series, and “Raised by Wolves,” a three-book series.

My Thoughts

I believe that if you are a lover of the movie Knives Out or considered Clue your ultimate childhood game, this book is perfect for you. It is a thrilling, gear-turning, plot twist-filled novel that keeps you on the edge of your seat from the first page to the last. It’s been a very long time since I have had a book give me physical chills and make my jaw drop open while reading, however this book managed both.

Whenever I read mystery novels, I am always so impressed with the author’s ability to connect the dots behind the scenes and call back small details, ultimately piecing together a large jigsaw for the reader. Barnes spins this mystery flawlessly, including details that at the time seem to be trivial but in the end game make your jaw drop to the ground when the truth behind the mystery is unraveled.

This book had me on the edge of my seat from beginning to end and my heart starts pitter-pattering a little quicker when I find myself thinking about the second book being released at the start of September. If you are looking for a quick and thrilling read, this is the book for you.

My Rating:

