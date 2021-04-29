Ben Stock

Equinox Staff Since the beginning of this country, the constitution has been an essential aspect of what the American society represents. The commitment to freedoms and liberties that at the time of the late 1700s and even in the present are a privilege and a commodity to have. The constitution is upheld in such regard that the U.S. Supreme Court is entitled to use it as its basis of principles during the trials that they have to oversee. However, with the 27 amendments that have been proclamation and adapted into the constitution, the one that stirs the most controversy in our modern times is the Second Amendment: the right to bear arms. From what I have determined, the founding fathers of this country could not foresee the future and advancements in the modern weaponry that we have today. High powered fully automatic weapons and other present day armaments seemed like it would have been a far-fetched fantasy to the primeval weapons of their time. Single action muskets and pistols took time to load and prepare in order to use properly. When compared to today’s weaponry where a high powered rifle has the capacity to shoot 30 or more ammunition within seconds. In the last decade, the United States has seen a rise in popularity with mass shootings carried out by individuals with military grade weaponry, leading to death tolls and injury that would have shocked our past ancestors. While this is a current issue and controversial one to say the least, the Second Amendment needs some kind of reform as intended by the founders of this country to do so. Some individuals in the United States have the opinion that nothing should change and if there is in any way a change to the Second Amendment, it shows that the government is taking away their right to bear such armaments. Some Americans are of the idea that we should ban firearms completely in this country in order to stop violent atrocities from happening such as school shootings and civilian terrisom. As the issue stands, this is not a primary goal in the 21st Century government of America. Many are knowledgeable enough to know that the constitution is amendable, yet it is hard for the process to be enacted. Some even swear that nothing should change as if the constitution was a set in stone. There is a compromise that lies hidden between these two radical opinions. In a statement by Thomas Jefferson, he explains the importance of change to our constitution and what that means for future generations. “Each generation” should have the “solemn opportunity” to update the constitution “every 19 or 20 years,” thus allowing it to “be handed on, with periodical repairs, from generation to generation, to the end of time.” The solution lies not in abolishing the amendment but incorporating reforms like firearm control and properly educating individuals on the safety of guns, as well as limiting the type of weapons that can be distributed. There needs to be advanced background checks for any individual wanting a firearm; these are both weapons and tools. I feel that gun licences of some kind would be a better alternative than banning them. Just like a driver’s licence, there should be training and proper education on these weapons. Many individuals use firearms for hunting, sport and even just for fun on shooting ranges. Firearms are tools and while they are dangerous, they can be properly owned by the public in safe and manageable ways. Banning something is not going to change the context of the deranged individuals who carry out terror and acts of violence against the American public. Just as it is with drugs, if they are banned those who really want a firearm wont stop to find and get one just because it is illegal. With more government interaction, gun control reform, safety trainings, and education for the public, I feel we can compromise to keep the Second Amendment from being completely dismantled and changed without banning firearms completely from the general public. Ben Stock can be contacted at:

bstock@kscequinox.com

