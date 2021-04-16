Claire Boughton

The Owls outdoor track and field teams had some wild successes this past weekend at the American International College Invitational in Springfield, Massachusetts.

However, the spotlight was stolen by junior thrower Shannon Parks who broke the school record in shot put which had been previously set by her in 2019. With a throw of 12.43-meters, she surpassed her previous record of 12.09-meters. Parks placed second in the shot put event with her record-breaking throw and would go on to win the hammer throw with a toss of 40.95-meters.

Even though the Owls were facing off against uncommon opponents, Franklin Pierce and American International College both ranked DII, the team as a whole had some impressive showings.

In the women’s 800-meter run, graduate student Nicole De Almeida placed second with a time of 2:38.49, followed closely by senior teammate Skyler Gauthier and junior Grace Furlong who respectively took third and fourth place in the event.

Furlong also put up a battle in the 1,500-meter run where she placed second with a time of 5:31.08.

The Gauthier twins, previously mentioned Skyler and sister Alexis, came in third and fourth respectively in the 100-meter hurdles with times of 15.57-seconds and 16.03-seconds. The twins also represented in the long jump event where Alexis won with a jump of 5.05-meters and Skyler followed closely behind with a jump of 4.93-meters, claiming second place.

The Keene State women’s relay team of Furlong, both Gauthiers and De Almeida also placed second in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 4:58.05.

For the men’s side of things, sophomore distance runner Jake Pearl fought for third place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.66. Pearl also impressed in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:02.54, placing him in fourth.

First-years Connor Quigley and Dylan Foss tied for first in the high jump event with a jump of 1.60-meters.

The Keene State men’s relay team of Pearl, first-year Samuel Hennedy and seniors Cameron Giordano and Brandon Castor placed second in the 4×400-meter relay race with a time of 3:46.76.

The Keene State College outdoor track and field team hit the road again on April 17 for the George Davis Invitational in Lowell, Massachusetts.

