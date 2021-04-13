Hannah Andrewchuk

Equinox Staff

For all sports fans and interested business majors, Keene State College will be offering a new major in Fall 2021.

Students will soon have the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management. Although it is new to the college right now, it is not entirely new to Keene State College as it was a major in the 1980’s and early 1990’s.

“The sport and recreation management major is an interdisciplinary major combining the Department of Human Performance and Movement Science with the Management Department. Students will take an equal number of courses across each discipline to best understand the sport and recreation industry,” said Dr. Wanda Swiger, the department chair for Human Performance and Movement Science.

The new major came from high demand and will open the door to many career opportunities for students. New courses include law and ethics in sport and recreation and sport economics. Others that will be slightly modified to fit the program include issues in sport and physical education, sport management and sport and recreation administration. For students like Erica Girror the new major is exciting.

“I have always known I’ve wanted to work with young students and have been an athlete my whole life. The new program gives me opportunities to combine two of my passions into a future career,” Girror said. There are so many career possibilities this program provides.

“This is a major where sport and recreation ‘meet’ business [management and administration]” said Swiger. “[There is] potential employment in the areas of Recreation Management/Recreation Administration, Community Recreation Administration, Recreation and Sports Management, Park and Recreation Management, Outdoor Recreation and Resource Management.”

Swiger continued by saying that, “We will be working with our campus partners [KSC Recreation and KSC Athletics] as well as our community partners to place students to gain critical real-world experiences in a variety of administrative, marketing, and management roles.”

Students interested in declaring sport and recreation management as their major can contact Dr. Wanda Swiger at wswiger@keene.edu.

