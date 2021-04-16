Andrew Chase

Opinions Editor

On April 10, 2021, the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team went up against Eastern Connecticut State University. The KSC Owls vanquished the ECSU Warriors with a 19-6 win. The game opened up with the hasty Eastern Warriors attempting to launch some shots into Keene State’s net, but KSC senior goalkeeper Chase Chamberlin managed to save all three shots.

Shortly after the Warriors’ barrage ended, the KSC Owls went on the offense with sophomore midfielder Nathan Sickles firing the first successful shot of the game into the Warriors’ net. As the KSC Owls began to gain momentum from the first goal of the game, sophomore attack Cooper Cioffi and senior midfielder Justin Norris would give the Owls three more points in the first quarter. By the end of the first quarter Chamberlin had saved all six shots that the Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors took during the quarter.

Right away at the beginning of the second quarter, the Owls went straight on the attack once again but the Warriors managed to slide past KSC’s defenses and score one goal. Despite this setback, Keene State Owls went berserk and managed to score eight more goals over the Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors. This display in the second quarter gave the KSC Owls the lead that they needed.

During the third quarter, sophomore midfielder Ethan Holcomb scored his first career goal in an Owl uniform with an assist from senior attack Joe Nutting.

Additionally, senior attack Ben Bunnell scored two more goals against the Warriors. By the end of the third quarter, the Owls still had a lead of 17 to three. At the final quarter of the game senior attack Robert Duarte scored his first and second goals in his collegiate career. On Robert Duartes’ second goal, he was assisted by sophomore attack Ben Wright, which put the KSC Owls ahead by a 19-5 lead. At the end of the game, the Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors managed to score one more point before the game ended.

Men’s lacrosse will take on Southern Maine next on April 17 at the Siberian Husky’s home turf in Gorham, Maine.

