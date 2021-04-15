Tom Benoit

Keene State College’s art and design department will host guest printmaker Sophie Isaak, a Massachusetts-based artist.

Isaak will be in the Redfern Arts Center print studio (Redfern 303) every Friday for the month of April working on a piece that will be exhibited at the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery as part of a gallery of prints curated by Isaak.

According to her biography, Isaak graduated from University of Vermont with a degree in English and studio art. Isaak also received her Master’s of Fine Art in Printmaking with a second concentration in Painting from the University of Iowa in 2018.

“Utilizing drawing and printmaking, Isaak harnesses dichotomous visual elements in order to convey tumultuous scenes of tragicomedy. Consisting of primarily silkscreen, monotype and drawn elements, her work is tightly constructed, with much care given to registration and color layering,” according to Isaak’s biography.

Isaak teaches printmaking at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Lesley University College of Art and Design and Skidmore College.

On the final day of her residency, Isaak will assemble an exhibition, ‘“SUPER PRINTS: The quest for Infinity,” in the lobby of the Thorne gallery.

“The idea of a ‘Super Print’ arose from my inability to describe the work I had been making,” the gallery description notes. “It was deeply rooted in printmaking processes, but also free to morph into painting and drawing, with sculptural inclusions. I began to call these works ‘Super Prints’ because while they lacked easy identification, they seemed to rise above what my work had been capable of expressing in exclusively print or drawn forms,” according to the gallery description.

Isaak’s residency ends on May 8, 2021, with the opening of the exhibition. “SUPER PRINTS: The quest for Infinity” will be on display starting on May 8 at the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery lobby.

