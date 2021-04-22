Hunter Oberst

News Editor

Former Keene State Associate Director of Student Financial Services Carol Stanmore passed away earlier this month.

Stanmore served as Associate Director from 2002 until her retirement in 2011. Senior Human Resources Assistant Karyn Kaminski wrote about Stanmore in an email sharing news of her passing to the KSC community.

“Many colleagues will remember Carol’s passion for crafting, making cards and knitting,” Kaminski said. “Carol’s joy for creating special, and personal, memories is especially remembered by a KSC colleague; who shared that Carol, and one of her co-workers, made a shawl of many colors for them while they were going through a difficult situation. Carol had asked staff to find yarn that reminded them of their colleague and then put it all together as a gift of support.”

Stanmore’s family is working on an obituary to be shared at a later date.

