Tom Benoit

Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Keene State College field hockey team defeated New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Friday, April 9.

After a non-scoring first quarter, senior forward Nina Bruno scored her first goal of the season within the first minute and a half of the second quarter. This was followed by another goal by Bruno nearly five minutes later, assisted by sophomore midfielder Chase Lambert. The second quarter was concluded with a goal by first-year forward Emma Cahoon, with an assist by Bruno, bringing the score to 3-0, Owls.

At the beginning of what would be a slow third quarter, sophomore forward Ellie Hunkins took an unsuccessful shot early in the quarter. At the end of the third quarter, New England College would score their first goal of the game, bringing the score to 3-1, with the Owls leading.

In the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, Bruno would score her third goal of the game, and fourth goal for the Owls, assisted by sophomore midfielder Maggie Cahoon. Also within the final few minutes of the game, New England College would take three shots, two of which were saved by first-year goalie Molly Edmark.

This marks the eleventh time Bruno has scored three or more goals in a game. Bruno is now only 11 goals away from becoming KSC’s all-time leading scorer. In total, Edmark saved seven out of eight shots.

Next week, the Owls’ field hockey team will face New England College again in a rematch on April 15 in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Tom Benoit can be contacted at:

a.e@kscequinox.com