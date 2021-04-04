Tom Benoit

It has been 503 days since the Keene State College field hockey team played Worcester State University, and, on March 26, 2021, the Owls took on the Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors in Mansfield, Connecticut, in this unconventional season’s opening game.

The Eastern Connecticut Warriors scored the first goal of the game, early in the first quarter. It wouldn’t be until the final quarter of the game when the Owls would score their first goal of the game by sophomore midfielder Chase Lambert.

Eastern Connecticut would score another goal minutes later, followed by another goal scored again by Lambert, tying the score, causing the game to go into overtime.

After about eight minutes in overtime, Eastern Connecticut would score, causing them to win the game 3-2.

One goal was assisted by senior forward Nina Bruno, who needs only 15 goals this season to become KSC field hockey’s all-time highest goal-scorer, a title currently held by Sami Smith (‘16) who scored 90 goals during her time at KSC.

“I think we had a strong game,” said Lambert, who scored both goals for the Owls. “We fought [until] the end, having it go into overtime. It was a good game start considering [for] most of our players this was their first college game and everyone stepped up in one place or another.”

The Owls’ field hockey team will take on the Franklin Pierce University Ravens, a Division II team, in Rindge, New Hampshire on Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m.

