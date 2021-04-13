Tom Benoit

The Keene State College field hockey team took on the Franklin Pierce Ravens, a Division II team, on April 1 in Rindge, New Hampshire.

The Ravens started strong in the first period, scoring three goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. Senior forward Nino Bruno made a shot toward the end of the first period, but it was saved by the Ravens’ goalie.

At the top of the second period, Owls first-year goalie Molly Edmark was substituted with fellow first-year goalie Victoria Watson. The Ravens scored two more goals in the second period, bringing the score to 5-0, Ravens. The second period ended with Franklin Pierce’s Meghan Winn receiving a yellow card.

The third quarter began with Edmark saving a goal, which was quickly returned with another goal for the Ravens, bringing the score to 6-0, Ravens. The rest of the game was relatively slow, with no goals scored for either team in the second half of the third period, and no goals scored for either team in the fourth period.

In total, the Owls made a total of four shots, three by Bruno, and one by sophomore midfielder Maggie Cahoon.

Next week, the Owls will travel to Henniker, NH to take on New England College. New England College’s head coach, Carly Sweeney, graduated from Keene State College in 2004 and played under head coach Amy Watson.

