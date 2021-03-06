Matthew White

Business Manager

The Keene State men and women’s swim and dive team took the win against Western New England Saturday afternoon during the swim and dive meet. Keene State College dominated the pool earning a total of 213 against Westen New England’s 58 points.

KSC doubled the opponents score and the coaches were very pleased with the results and how hard the team pushed for the win. Christopher Woolridge, the head coach for the swim and dive teams, said, “I was really happy with how the team performed today. Swimming virtually is difficult. It was great to see them be aggressive in races and test where they are at in the season. Today was a resounding win for the women and a great check in for the men.” The meet was filmed virtually and broadcasted live on the LLC network. Family and friends of the players were allowed to watch the game from the comfort of their own homes due to the COVID pandemic.

There were 32 events during the swim and dive meet. The meet started with the women’s 400-yard medley relay, the fastest time being completed by Laura Chaffee who scored with 1:02.42 minutes.

The second event was the men’s 400-yard medley relay, Quint Kimmel had the fastest time at 51.84 seconds.

Event three was the women’s 1000-yard freestyle, Sam Dickinson had the fastest time and scored a final time of 12:01.27.

The events continued as swimmers rushed to the otherside of the pool using specific strokes. In event five, women swimmers had to complete the 200-yard freestyle, Alice Loucraft completed the fastest time at 2:06.10.

Event six was the men’s 200-yard freestyle and Quint Kimmel finished with the best time of 1:58.50.

Kristyn Simoneau completed the women’s 50-yard backstroke with the fastest time of 31.03 seconds for event seven.

Event eight was the men’s 50-yard backstroke and Jeremy Bartley completed it with the fastest time of 28.48 seconds.

The 50-yard breaststroke was completed the fastest by Paige Carey at 32.50 seconds for the women and Ben Stafford at 31.28 seconds for the men.

The women’s 200-yard butterfly was completed by Jaelin Jang with a time of 2:24.06.

The men’s 200 butterfly time trial was completed the fastest by Tyler Young with a time of 2:13.84.

The women’s 50-yard freestyle was completed the fastest by Alice Loucraft, she finished with a time of 26.90 seconds.

The men’s 50-yard freestyle was completed the fastest by Tomas Langland, he finished with a time of 24.00 seconds.

Keely Alterio completed the women’s 1-meter diving with a best score of 191.99.

The women’s 100-yard freestyle was completed the fastest by Laura Chaffee with a time of 1:01.38.

The men’s 100-yard freestyle was completed by Quint Kimmel with the fastest time of 52.30 seconds.

Sam Dickinson completed the women’s 200-yard backstroke with the fastest time of 2:23.94.

Andrew Daur completed the men’s 200-yard backstroke with the fastest time of 2:11.44.

The women’s 200-yard breaststroke was completed by Paige Carey with the fastest time of 2:40.34.

The men’s 200-yard breaststroke was completed the fastest by Ben Szum with a time of 2:43.38.

Kiley Young completed the women’s 500-yard freestyle with the fastest time of 5:43.38.

The women’s 50-yard butterfly was completed by Jaelin Jang with the fastest time of 28.96 seconds.

The men’s 50-yard butterfly was completed by Tyler Young with the fastest time of 25.86 seconds.

The women’s 100-yard IM was completed by Jaelin Jang with the fastest time of 1:06.86.

The men’s 100-yard IM was completed by Andrew Daur with the fastest time of 1:01.85.

The women’s 400-yard freestyle relay was completed the fastest by Kristyn Simoneau, Sam Dickinson, Laura Chaffee and Michelina Ruggieri with a time of 4:15.27.

The men’s 400-yard freestyle relay was completed the fastest by Tomas Langland, Ben Stafford, Tyler Young and Quint Kimmel with a time of 3:30.42.

The coaches are looking forward to what the season has to offer after seeing the teams performance during the meet. Coach Woolridge said, “Looking forward to the team sharpening up and improving on their performances today. ” The swim and dive teams are preparing for their next meet against Eastern Connecticut on Saturday, March 13. The meet will begin at 11 a.m. and will be broadcasted live on the LEC Network.

Matthew White can be contacted at:

mwhite@kscequinox.com