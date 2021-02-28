Claire Boughton

Spaulding Gymnasium was electric once again as the Keene State Owls men’s basketball team faced off against the Rhode Island College Anchormen for the second time this season. This time around was extra special however, as the Owls celebrated their three senior teammates at the start of the game.

Seniors DeVon Beasley, Justin Williams and James Anozie started in the matchup alongside first-year guard Nate Siow and sophomore forward Jeff Hunter.

The Owls got off to a slow start against the Anchormen, falling to a 10-point deficit within the first two minutes of the half. Junior guard Jeric Cichon would get the Owls on the scoreboard off of a layup, which would mark the beginning of a suspenseful neck-and-neck game.

The Owls would slowly gain momentum throughout the first half, coming within three-points of the lead several times only to stumble and fall short.

At the end of the first half the score was 44-50 with the Anchormen ahead.

However, the Anchormen’s lead would not last for much longer.

Around the seven-minute mark of the second half, first-year guard Mason Jean-Baptiste would sink a three-pointer, tying the Owls and the Anchormen. Moments later, Siow would hit a layup, beginning a scoring streak for Keene that Rhode Island College would be unable to recover from.

Final score of the game was 103-88, Owls win. The Owls now hold a 5-1 record in the Little East Conference.

Top performances of the game include Jeff Hunter who scored 24 points, Nate Siow with 19 points and Mason Jean-Baptiste with 18 points.

