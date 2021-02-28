Soren Frantz / Photo Editor

Claire Boughton
Sports Editor

Spaulding Gymnasium was electric once again as the Keene State Owls men’s basketball team faced off against the Rhode Island College Anchormen for the second time this season. This time around was extra special however, as the Owls celebrated their three senior teammates at the start of the game.

Seniors DeVon Beasley, Justin Williams and James Anozie started in the matchup alongside first-year guard Nate Siow and sophomore forward Jeff Hunter.

The Owls got off to a slow start against the Anchormen, falling to a 10-point deficit within the first two minutes of the half. Junior guard Jeric Cichon would get the Owls on the scoreboard off of a layup, which would mark the beginning of a suspenseful neck-and-neck game.

The Owls would slowly gain momentum throughout the first half, coming within three-points of the lead several times only to stumble and fall short.

At the end of the first half the score was 44-50 with the Anchormen ahead.

However, the Anchormen’s lead would not last for much longer.

Around the seven-minute mark of the second half, first-year guard Mason Jean-Baptiste would sink a three-pointer, tying the Owls and the Anchormen. Moments later, Siow would hit a layup, beginning a scoring streak for Keene that Rhode Island College would be unable to recover from.

Final score of the game was 103-88, Owls win. The Owls now hold a 5-1 record in the Little East Conference.

Top performances of the game include Jeff Hunter who scored 24 points, Nate Siow with 19 points and Mason Jean-Baptiste with 18 points.

 

Claire Boughton can be contacted at:
cboughton@kscequinox.com

Share and Enjoy !

0Shares
0 0

Claire Boughton

Hello! My name is Claire Boughton. I have worked with the Equinox for a little over two years and have held the position of the Senior Sports Reporter and now the Sports Editor. I am from West Simsbury, Connecticut, and live with my mom and dad. I have an older brother named Grant who is currently living in Albany, New York, but plans to move to New York City in a few months (because a global pandemic didn’t seem to scare him away from city-life). I have two cats named Stella and Luna, a dog named Sage and a fish named Shrimp. My cats are both 16 years old, making them both 108 human years old. That means that they would have survived through the Great Depression, both World Wars, the Cold War, women earning the right to vote and so much more. That’s a lot of wisdom. My dog is 12 years old, making her 74 human years old. We adopted her when she was four years old from Arkansas. I’m not sure how old Shrimp is but he is a baby betta I bought at PETCO about three weeks ago. I am an avid plant owner and love to help my friends and family keep their plants alive. I also wrote an article on kscequinox.com about what plants are good for what dorm rooms. I paint and draw in whatever free time I have and sometimes ride my bike that I got in middle school. My favorite part of the Sports Editor position is creating the weekly layout for the sports section. I have always loved design and making things nice to look at which I get to do every week with this job! If you are interested in writing for the sports section or have any questions you can contact me at cboughton@kscequinox.com.