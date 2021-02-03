Connor Crawford

Managing Executive Editor

Puja Thapa

Administrative Executive Editor

On March 16, 2020, two Keene State College students, Ndeye Khady Badiane and her partner Tyler Dametrius Clavelle, were arrested at the Owl’s Nest 5 residence hall. Badiane was charged with resisting arrest and simple assault and Clavelle was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

According to the Keene Police Department log dated March 16, 2020, the police were called to the scene for a disturbance. The Keene State College Campus Safety log on the same date mentions the incident as “Odor of Drugs” and states that there is a report to follow.

Over six minutes of footage from the incident, which have been posted on Badiane’s Twitter and Instagram, details multiple officers present at the scene, although it is unconfirmed at this time how many officers were actually present. Also present during the incident were former Resident Director Jessica L’HommeDieu and Keene State Campus Safety officer Mike Gomez, according to a document that Badiane has shared through her social media.

Badiane has set up an online fundraiser with a goal of raising $10,000 (USD) for the couple’s legal fees.

The videos have created an outrage among Keene State students on multiple online platforms. Student organizations like Delta Phi Epsilon, Phi Sigma Sigma, and Delta Xi Phi have published online statements through their social media page in support of the couple.

KSC President Melinda Treadwell sent an email to the campus community on February 1, 2021, in response to the incident and KSC students’ reactions to it.

The two students, Badiane, 21, and Clavelle, 23, are expected to appear in 8th Circuit – District Division – Keene for their court trial on February 18. Judge James D. Gleason will be the judicial officer on the case.

The Equinox is currently investigating the incident.

