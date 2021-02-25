President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan has been seemingly frozen in stasis for the past few weeks due to Democrats trying to fix all the flaws within the proposed plan before sending the bill out to Capitol Hill.

One of the major points on the Biden COVID-19 relief bill proposal is the next round of stimulus checks. In this proposal, the stimulus checks would provide payments of $1,400 per person to individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and families earning more than $200,000 a year. A portion in this round of stimulus checks that was not in the last two rounds of stimulus checks is that adult-dependents are going to be receiving this round of payments. I believe that the inclusion of adult dependents in this cycle of payments is going to help out a lot of people who could actually use this money. As of the writing of this article, I am currently an adult dependent, which means I didn’t qualify for the past two stimulus checks, while I am also a broke college student. Whenever I get the option of obtaining any extra bits of income, I always try to acquire it because the majority of my money goes towards purchasing overpriced textbooks and school supplies for classes, buying groceries because the Dining Commons food choices still aren’t stellar at this moment in time, but are improving, and paying off my student loans. So when I initially heard about the first two rounds of stimulus checks, I was very excited to be receiving some money but my excitement was very quickly squashed when I discovered that I wouldn’t be receiving any money due to my status being an adult dependent.

I can imagine that I am not alone when I say that I am hoping that Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill gets passed. I feel like having the extra bit of money would help me worry less and feel a lot more at ease for having to spend over $100 on textbooks this semester. I know for a fact that there are many other students who are struggling with worse financial issues than me right now. I can only imagine just how much receiving $1,400 will help students that are stuck in a bad financial situation.

The $1,400 stimulus checks won’t only help students that are in dire need of extra income, these checks will also help many Americans who are struggling with keeping up with their expenses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The effects of the nationwide lockdown that occurred last year can still be felt to this day.

Many people are still jobless and are relying on unemployment benefits and the money from the previous stimulus checks. I still know many people who lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic and are still jobless. So whenever they are able to obtain free money from the government, it always helps them get through these dark times. I believe that the COVID-19 relief bill should be passed because there are a lot of people still trying to survive off of little amounts of income, so any sort of extra money is a good thing for everyone.

Disclaimer: This article is the sole opinion of Andrew Chase.

Andrew Chase can be contacted at:

opinions@kscequinox.com