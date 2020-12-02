The Keene State College Journalism Department is getting new equipment for its TV studio.

Journalism, Multimedia and Public Relations Chair Dr. Chad Nye said via email they were recently awarded the contract for installation and the contractor will likely be able to install the equipment and conduct faculty training for the new equipment over holiday break.

“This means that when you return in January, you will step into a studio with all new, state of the art equipment that will take our production capabilities up to a professional level we have never had before,” Nye said in the email.

Included in this new upgrade is a NewTek TriCaster TC1, which Nye said will allow more advanced live graphics and CGs. It will also allow the use of live virtual sets as opposed to adding the set in during post-production and will allow the department to livestream their newscasts.

The new TV upgrade also includes three new PTZ studio cameras, one new manual studio camera and new teleprompters.

