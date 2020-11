Keene State student Kyle Woodward continued with his fundraising mission for extra life despite the pandemic. This year was his third year of fundraising for Boston Children’s Hospital. According to the Extra Life website, Extra Life unites thousands of gamers around the world to play games in support of their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Learn more about Extra Life at www.extra-life.org

Video by: Sydney Robinson / Equinox Staff

Edited by: Benajil Rai / Multimedia Director