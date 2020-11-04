Connor Crawford Puja Thapa

Managing Executive Editor Administrative Executive Editor

America is eagerly awaiting the results of the 2020 election because a winner has yet to be declared the day after election night. Incumbent President Donald Trump is currently projected behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden, holding 213 electoral votes with Biden holding 238. To win the electoral college, one candidate must reach 270 or more electoral votes to secure the Oval Office in January.

In major states such as Michigan, “hundreds of thousands” of votes are still being counted a day after the election. According to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, “The bottom line is, votes are still being counted. Two-thirds of our voters voted absentee,” she said in an interview with CNN.

CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race, unlike previous years where the election has been called the night of or even the morning after. However, Edison Research has predicted every state each candidate will win. According to the prediction, Biden is expected to win California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Trump is projected to win Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

According to The Associated Press, “the fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.”

Biden has won key electoral states such as New York and California with Trump winning Florida and Texas, a mirror image of what voters saw in the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton.

President Trump won the state of Arizona in 2016, however, according to the Associated Press, Biden has won the state in 2020. So far, Arizona is the only state that has flipped from the 2016 election. However, Biden does have a slight edge over Trump in the state of Wisconsin, a state that Trump won by only 2 percent in 2016.

At least 100 million Americans voted early in the election, with over 77 percent of all voters in the 2016 election voting in the 2020 election before election day, a record breaking number for mail-in-voting.

According to NewsWeek, 160 million Americans voted in the election, which means that 67 percent of eligible voters voted. With only 130 million Americans voting in 2016, almost 30 million more Americans voted in this election.

On Wednesday morning, over 1 million mail-in-ballots were being counted by state officials in Philadelphia, a state which both Trump and Biden have heavily campaigned in.

According to an article from CNN, “Experts had warned for months that a result may not be known on election night, or even days afterward, as voters voted by mail in record numbers. As of early Wednesday morning, it was still too close to call in Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Georgia and the potentially critical state of Pennsylvania.”

According to CNN, “Polls are now closed across the US on a nerve-jangling night that will set the nation’s course for the next four years and cast judgment on the most tumultuous presidency of the modern age. Results are flowing in from battlegrounds and it’s too early to make a projection in many key states.”

