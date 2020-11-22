For most students, the fall semester has been pretty busy. Whether it is school, work or spending time with friends there is not always time for TV. And there is especially limited time to binge watch any shows.

As for others, we have been slowly getting over the grind and not sure what to do in the evenings during COVID-19.

Well never fear, because Netflix is always here.

The great thing about Netflix is that you can find a great show to watch yourself, the perfect thing to throw on with your friends and a fun movie to watch with the family. So here are some recommendations of shows and movies that are currently on Netflix for people to watch over break if they haven’t already.

Family friendly evenings may involve: “Selling Sunset”, “The Lorax”, “The Grinch”, “Last Kids on Earth”, “Schitts Creek”, “New Girl”, “Episodes”, “My Next Guest with David Letterman”, “Unsolved Mysteries”, “The Unicorn”, “Feel The Beat”, “Kangaroo Jack”, “The Greatest British Baking Show”, “Paul Blart Mall Cop” and “ZooKeeper”.

What to watch with your friends? Netflix has: “The Office”, “Big Mouth”, “The Circle”, “Love Is Blind”, “Shameless”, “Bojack Horseman”, “New Girl”, “Billy On the Street”, “How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”, “Disjointed” and “F is for Family”.

Netflix has many movies in various genres, such as romantic, comedies and horror. Those movies include: “Easy A”, “Mr. Deeds”, “Definitely Maybe”, “Holidate”, “Big Daddy”, “Pineapple Express”, “The Silver Lining”, “Safety Not Guaranteed”, “The Other Guys”, “Bad Teacher”, “Charlie St. Cloud”, “The Notebook”, “Soeone Great”, “Set it up”, “All American”, “It Comes at Night”, “Hush”, “Sinister” and “Gerald’s Game”.

And finally, some great shows you cannot resist to binge include: “Imposters”, “Good Girls”, “Glee”, “Young and Hungry”, “The 100”, “Criminal Minds”, “Peaky Blinders”, “Designated Survivor”, “Bodyguard”, “American Vandal”, “Atypical”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Black Mirror”, “American Horror Story”, “You”, “Breaking Bad”, “Money Heist, “The Last Dance”, “The Witcher”, “Unbelievable”, “Spinning Out” and “Black List”.

Also, I thought it would be important to include some shows that are coming out in the beginning of January 2021. According to the TIME magazine’s website, some new episodes and shows to get excited about over break includes:

Some of the new seasons coming to Netflix are “The Circle”, “Sex Education”, “Umbrella Academy”, “Emily in Paris”, “Warror Nun”, “Outer Banks”, “Sweet Magnolias”, “Never Have I Ever”, “Valeria”, “Gentefied”, “Elite”, “You” and “Love is Blind”.

Shows and movies new to Netflix: “Seinfeld”, “Sex, Explained: Limited Series”, “Thieves of the Wood”, “The White Tiger” and many more.

