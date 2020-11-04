Tom Benoit

Arts and Entertainment Editor

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is predicted to win the New Hampshire electoral vote. As of 10:50 P.M., Joe Biden leads the New Hampshire polls with 198,344, or 53.5% of the vote. President incumbent Donald Trump currently has 166,456 votes, with 44.9% of the vote.

New Hampshire is an important state in the national election as it is usually considered a swing state. In 2016, New Hampshire also voted democrat in support of Hilary Clinton.

At 11:00 P.M. former Vice-President Joe Biden has won the 4 New Hampshire electoral votes. Joe Biden wins the popular vote with 204,967, or 53.5% of the vote. President incumbent Donald Trump received 172,456 votes, or 44.8% of the vote.

Tom Benoit can be reached at

tbenoit@kscequinox.com