Joe Biden wins New Hampshire

Tom Benoit

Arts and Entertainment Editor

 

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is predicted to win the New Hampshire electoral vote. As of 10:50 P.M., Joe Biden leads the New Hampshire polls with 198,344, or 53.5% of the vote. President incumbent Donald Trump currently has 166,456 votes, with 44.9% of the vote. 

New Hampshire is an important state in the national election as it is usually considered a swing state. In 2016, New Hampshire also voted democrat in support of Hilary Clinton. 

At 11:00 P.M. former Vice-President Joe Biden has won the 4 New Hampshire electoral votes. Joe Biden wins the popular vote with 204,967, or 53.5% of the vote. President incumbent Donald Trump received 172,456 votes, or 44.8% of the vote. 

 

