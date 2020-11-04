Contributed by the Shaheen campaign

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen was re-elected for a third term in New Hampshire’s general election.

The New York Times reported that Shaheen won with 58.7 percent of the vote, a total of 57,127 votes. Her opponent Corky Messner, the Republican nominee for senate, walked away with just 40.2 percent of votes, a total of 39,135 votes.

The Associated Press declared Shaheen the winner at around eight the night of the election, just one hour after voting polls closed in New Hampshire at seven.

“Thank you all very much and thank you New Hampshire,” Shaheen said in her victory speech. “It is such an honor to represent New Hampshire in the Senate and I am so grateful for all of your support. Thank you for making the calls and holding the signs. “It was a campaign like no other.”

Shaheen has a significant political history in New Hampshire, having been the state’s first woman to be elected as governor in 1996. She was then re-elected in 1998 and 2000. Shaheen was elected to the U.S. Senate in the 2008 election, and has been serving in that position since

Shaheen said her main priority is working to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our nation is in crisis,” Shaheen said. “We need to work together, we need to rebuild, and if we do we will come through this even stronger than before.”

