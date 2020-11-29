Freedom By Design is a newly established club on campus. Although it was just established, they are taking on the large task of crafting and donating masks to a local homeless shelter called 100 Nights.

The group is a division of the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIS). However, the club is open to students from all majors.

If a student is interested in doing volunteer work with Freedom By Design, they can reach out to Matthew at Matthew.Griffin@ksc.keene.edu. There is not a major requirement and no previous experience is needed.

 

Video by Benajil Rai, Multimedia Director

Benajil Rai

