Cheshire County’s Democratic incumbent Sheriff Eli Rivera has won re-election for his fifth term in a landslide.

The Keene Sentinel reported that Rivera won 27,674 votes. Rivera’s Republican opponent Aria DiMezzo received just 7,950 votes.

On his website, Rivera said his campaign was based on his commitment to serve the people of Cheshire County with integrity, compassion and dignity.

Hunter Oberst can be contacted at:

news@kscequinox.com