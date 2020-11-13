This past Saturday marked the Keene State College cross country team’s first and only intrasquad scrimmage. The scrimmage was also a part of the Little East Conference’s virtual championship meet and each runner’s times were submitted to the LEC at the end.

The 19 competing athletes were divided up between two co-ed teams, a red and a white team, and ran a 5K course around the Owls Athletic Complex.

The red team was made up of first-years Hussein Wahussein, Juliana Yialiades, Rhea Votano, sophomore Jacob Pearl, juniors Cam Stinchfield and Grace Furlong and seniors Cam Giordano, Zach Coburn and Alexis Gauthier.

The white team was made up of first-years Sam Hennedy, Sara Christina, Melanie French, sophomores Hannah Jones and Andrew Chase, juniors Rob St. Laurent, Dylan Richards, Kara Guinan and senior Chrsitina Martin.

Paige Mills, head coach of the cross country and track and field team, scored the top nine finishers for both teams in the intrasquad meet and gave out points accordingly.

Paige Mills explained in an email sent with the results that while at first she believed the white team was the winners, after she considered the runner that did not finish, Nick Pope, and the runner that did not start, Sarah Bialkin, it was determined that the red team were the actual winners of the meet.

As for the Owls performance in the LEC virtual meet, both the men’s and women’s teams placed third.

Top performers on the women’s team include junior transfer Grace Furlong who placed fifth with a time of 20:55.5 and senior captain Christina Martin who placed seventh with a time of 21:27.9.

Top performers on the men’s team include sophomore Jacob Pearl who placed tenth with a time of 16:46.09 and junior Cam Stinchfield who placed seventeenth with a time of 17:19.4.

Disclaimer: Andrew Chase is the current Opinions Editor for the Equinox.

