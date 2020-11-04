Connor Crawford

Managing Executive Editor

Incumbent Republican Chirs Sununnu has won re-election in the 2020 gubernatorial election in New Hampshire.

The Associated Press called the decision at 8 p.m, just over an hour after polls closed in New Hampshire.

After conceding the race to Feltes, Sununu thanked his supporters in his acceptance speech. “Thank you guys very much,” he said, addressing his supporters at his acceptance event. “It’s a great night. We are very excited about a big win.”

After conceding the race to Feltes, Sununu thanked his supporters at an acceptance event. “Thank you guys very much,” he said, addressing his supporters. “It’s a great night. We are very excited about a big win.”

Sununu received 64 percent of the overall vote while Feltes received 34 percent of the vote.

Sununu thanked his supporters, explaining that he won because of their hard work throughout the election season. “This is all on you guys,” Sununu said. “You were knocking on doors, you were making the phone calls. I cannot thank you enough.”

This will be Sununu’s third 2-year term as governor in the state.

Connor Crawford can be contacted at

ccrawford@kscequinox.com