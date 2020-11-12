The first signs of Halloween start when the leaves that started as a lush, green color just a few months ago begin to turn into the classic fall color palette of red, yellow and brown. Halloween is normally a time of year when the fall season finally hits its peak.

Traditionally, many people throughout the U.S. dress up in spooky and scary costumes and go from house to house to ask neighbors for some free tricks or treats. Yet, as the entire world is still dealing with the nasty COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Halloween events were inevitably going to be different from previous years’ festivities.

At Keene State College, The Office of Student Involvement and the L.P. Young Student Center helped put on a variety of spooky and fun Halloween-themed events over the Halloween weekend. All of these official events were promoted as following Keene State College’s COVID-19 guidelines. The events that were held during the weekend ranged from a magician and a hypnotist to Stuff-Your-Own Zombie Bear. Out of all of the events that I attended over that weekend, I personally thought that the glow mini golf was the best, but I really wish I could have attended the hypnotist.

While I’m on the topic of hypnotists, I must say that I have been previously hypnotized by a hypnotist before. I can tell you that it was an experience that I highly recommend for anyone because it’s truly an awesome and wild experience. Yet, I digress, I honestly really enjoyed all of the events that I was able to attend but I do wish that there were more events to attend on Halloween.

I felt like there was a general lack of events on the biggest day of the weekend where I would expect there to be the most events happening.

Although I wish that there would have been more events, I do completely understand the fact that it would be a bit difficult to create and host events and activities that are following COVID-19 guidelines. I do have to give a bunch of praise to the college for putting in a ton of effort to host these events for students. When I attended these events, I honestly felt like Keene State College was starting to spring back to life like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since everyone came back to campus at the beginning of the fall semester, I felt like the college has just been seemingly dead because there really weren’t any events that were being held by the college, which completely made sense with the current situation the world is currently in at this moment in time.

I am absolutely ecstatic that Keene State College is starting to put on these sort of events again because it gives me that feeling of joy. This feeling of joy reminds me of the fun times I had at Keene State before the whole COVID-19 pandemic started.

Andrew Chase can be contacted at:

opinions@kscequinox.com