On October 26, by a vote of 52-48, the U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Barrett’s nomination has caused an unprecedented amount of controversy and polarization, not only in the Senate, but also in the United States. She has been previously criticized for her close ties to Catholic Church and her rulings over previous cases. Barrett’s confirmation was the first in which the vote was split between party lines, with every Republican senator, with the exception of Susan Collins (Maine), voting in favor of Barrett.

Many have criticized Barrett’s personal beliefs, which include pro-life stances, and generally more conservative views. Many have also criticized Barrett’s qualifications, which include serving on the Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017, being a professor at Notre Dame University and serving as former Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia’s clerk. The Equinox agrees that Barrett is unqualified to serve in the Supreme Court. The Equinox feels that Barrett should have more experience before serving as a justice in the highest court in the United States. The Equinox agrees with Barrett’s detractors, and feels that Barrett is not fit for the Supreme Court. The Equinox believes that with Barrett in the Supreme Court, women, the LGBTQ+ community and other minority groups are understandably fearful for the future due to Barrett’s pro-life stance and her opposition to same-sex marriage. The Equinox believes Barrett struggles with separating church and state, evidenced by her religious background. Because of this, The Equinox believes that Barrett lacks the impartiality needed to be a Supreme Court justice. The Equinox also believes that Barrett received this nomination in the worst of circumstances, coming only eight days after former Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. Looking back to 2016, when Merrick Garland could not get a hearing 10 months before the election, The Equinox feels this should have also applied to the 2020 election, and the Senate should have waited until after the election to appoint a new justice.

The role of the Supreme Court is not to give their personal opinion or to say what is right or wrong, but rather to interpret the Constitution. The Equinox believes that Barrett will struggle with being impartial and may combine her personal religious beliefs with her Supreme Court duties.

In conclusion, The Equinox feels that Barrett is unqualified to serve on the Supreme Court due to her lack of experience and her personal beliefs that interfere with the impartiality required to be on the Supreme Court. The Equinox understands and believes that, although many oppressed groups may feel that the future is bleak, people should remain positive, as justices who have historically been biased have voted outside of their personal beliefs and voted in favor of controversial cases for the greater good of the citizens of the United States.