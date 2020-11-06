A new face can be seen on the Keene State College Campus.

Jonathan Bisceglia is the new Residence Director for Holloway Hall and one Butler Court. He just graduated from graduate school at Merrimack College, earning his master’s in higher education administration.

He learned about Keene from a 2019 KSC graduate and former Resident Assistant. Bisceglia comes from schools that are also community-driven. When his friend mentioned that the college is very involved in the Keene community, he came to visit.

“You come in right from the rotary and the first thing you see is the college. It’s beautiful. I was able to learn about the institution and see the area. All of these things put together are really important to me,” said Bisceglia.

Associate Dean of Students and Director of Housing Services Kent Drake-Deese said they were looking to hire someone who is willing to put themselves out there and enjoy the “live-in” position.

“We were looking for people who enjoy working with students, people who are positive and enthusiastic about coming to work and serving students every day. We want them to be directly engaged with their students and the community. The position is not for everybody,” said Drake-Deese.

Bisceglia works alongside Drake-Deese and also other RAs. Dominic Lynch, a first-time RA in Holloway, said Bisceglia has been great to work with so far.

“He has jumped in full force and has already helped me and talked me through situations and been a resource. I have had nothing but positive experiences with him so far,” said Lynch.

Bisceglia’s main priority is to create a community with his residents and acclimate to the area in the limited time he has. He is trying to meet with students in person and is adapting to COVID-19 regulations.

“Typically, I do like to meet with students in person. It’s easier to convey emotion in person and be empathetic with students and be with them when they’re going through difficult times. With the masks, it’s not always as easy to get a read on what students are feeling. I’m asking more probing questions and making sure I’m getting definitive answers instead of relying on intuition,” said Bisceglia.

He is already putting himself out there, making sure he interacts with students as much as possible. He said he simply wants residents to know who he is and recognize his face.

“Email is a good way to start, but it is kinda boring. I will walk around the building and make sure I am using the facilities. Just something as simple as saying ‘hi’ to people and letting them know who I am in the hallways is something I am going to try to do for the rest of the semester,” said Bisceglia.

He has several ideas for programs such as reverse trick or treating, bringing hot chocolate to resident’s rooms and utilizing Holloway’s fireplace for some “fireside chats.” Bisceglia is a huge fan of the winter season and he wants to have snow-based activities too.

“I’m really excited to be here. I’m really excited to work for this great institution and be a part of this great community. I am working out of my office in Holloway Hall. I’m in here most of the day, so feel free to stop by,” said Bisceglia.

Kiana Joler can be contacted at:

kjoler@kscequinox.com