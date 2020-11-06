Keene State College continued its Halloween weekend traditions while still adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The spooky activities began Thursday evening and continued until Saturday at midnight in the student center. To kick off the weekend, the Night Owl Cafe (NOC) hosted in-person, socially distant, trick or treating as well as virtual bingo and connected around 20 Owls via Zoom, given the circumstances. Comedy hypnotist Chris Jones, who was featured on season 10 of “America’s Got Talent”, performed two virtual, as well as in-person shows in the Mabel Brown Room. All seats were six feet apart and masks, as well as COVID-19 testing bracelets were required for each attendee.

Friday night also began with NOC trick or treating and was followed by glow mini golf, fireside treats and stuff-your-own-zombie. Stuff-your-own-zombie was a favorable event by the students, with a socially-distanced line wrapped around the first floor of the student center. Magician David Anthonyperformed two virtual and in-person shows in the Mabel Brown Room as well and provided the students with a very interactive yet COVID-19 safe experience.

Director of Campus Life Jennifer Ferrell said, thankfully, no events needed serious re-working. “We entered into the planning phase with the guidelines already in mind, and created events in a way that would work,” Ferrell said. When asked if she was worried about the turnout, Ferrell said her only concern was the weather. “I’m hoping that we have a great turnout at all of the events, and that students enjoy the variety of options. I am a little worried about what the weather might mean for us, since once it gets really cold, it can sometimes be harder to get folks out and about,” Ferrell said. “Overall, I anticipate Halloweekend will be a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to seeing some students participate who we might not see at other events.”

Ferrell said although KSC student organizations and offices have been providing Halloween-themed programming on campus for years, this is only the second year that the Office of Student Involvement has sponsored a full set of programs specifically called Halloweekend.

“Two members of the Student Involvement Team professional staff and I organized, contracted and are facilitating all of the events, so that hopefully members of student organizations can be participants and have fun, not worrying about the details or volunteering to work all of those evenings,” Ferrell said. “Our small group met multiple times to outline the plans for the weekend and all three of us took various roles and tasks, and it was actually a lot of fun to think about options for activities that might appeal to different students and simply be a good time.” Ferrell said. When asked how she will ensure the students attending the events are COVID-19 safe, Ferrell said the Halloweekend activities are strictly exclusive.

“Only students participating in the weekly mass testing program and wearing the correct bracelet will be able to participate in the on-campus, in-person events.

All students can access the virtual activities regardless of their status as remote, on-campus, or in quarantine. All professional and student staff in the Student Center assisting with events are also required to participate in the weekly mass testing and show correct bracelets. Any visiting performer or contracted vendor is required to be screened upon arrival prior to entering any buildings and complete the official visitor health screening attestation form.” Ferrell said.

On Saturday there was NOC Trick or Treating, outdoor full moon fireside treats, Comedian Jacob Williams and full moon trivia. The spooky festivities disappeared at midnight, but the Student Involvement Office will continue to host Friday afternoon events.

