Last Friday, the Keene State cross country team was anticipated to host Plymouth State for a dual meet. The meet was scheduled to be part of the Little East Conference Cross Country Championship virtual meet, where other LEC schools would be participating virtually, running on their home trails at the same time and date as Plymouth State and Keene. However, due to recent positive coronavirus tests on multiple sports teams, the meet was canceled.

Senior and captain of the cross-country team Christina Martin explained she was not surprised the meet was canceled. “We knew that there was some sort of chance that either our team was going to get something or their team was going to get something.”

Given the recent positive test results, members of the cross-country team are quarantining for two weeks to ensure that they have not contracted the virus. Although some members are self-quarantining out of the state, this has not stopped the team from practicing and staying connected to each other. “We still have practices on Zoom,” Martin explained, “Just to see each other’s faces and stuff. So we are trying to keep in good spirits.”

As for the LEC Championship, the chance of rescheduling the event is still up in the air.

“As of now, our coach has told us that we are probably not going to reschedule,” Martin explained, “So we’re just gonna keep moving on and go forward with what we have now.”

Cross country head coach Paige Mills did not respond for comment.

