The Keene State women’s soccer team celebrated their senior class at Thursday night’s scrimmage. In a pre-game ceremony, Maggie Vogt, Morgan Chantler, Shelby Offord, Jordyn Abasciano, Ashley Bates, Rachel Braun, Sarah Carron, Marianna Panakis and Abbie Terrinca were all thanked for their years spent with the program.

Scoring started up and happened often, with Sarah Carron, Elizabeth Kopicko and Kaliana Palhof scoring three unanswered goals in three minutes for the red side. From there, the white team dominated. Amanda Marshall opened things up with a goal shortly after Palhof’s, then Charlotte Drake was able to strike with the outside of the boot from distance to bring things within one. Gillian Villela and Rachel Souza scored two in quick succession to put white up 4-3 at halftime.

Jordyn Abasciano scored after just six minutes to open things up in the second half, with Amanda Marshall getting her brace just nine minutes later. As the game was winding down, Kayleigh Marshall was able to get onto the scoresheet with seven minutes left to play and first-year standout Maya Baker was able to score just a minute later, making it 8-3 in favor of the white side, and that would end up being the final.

Quint Kimmel can be contacted at

qkimmel@kscequinox.com