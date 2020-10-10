On September 30, the Keene State College volleyball team faced off in the athletic department’s first Red vs. White Intrasquad Scrimmages that will take place throughout the month of October.

The red squad was made up of first-years Reagan Fleming, Sara Murphy, Ainsley Hegg, Kacie Blanchet, Cassidy Samuelson and Jillian Diamond, as well as juniors Emilyann Ashford, Sarah Williams and junior captain Ali McLoughlin.

The white squad was made up of first-years Josie Sarno, Veronica Kroha and Kelsey Harper, sophomores Sydney Johnson and Courtney Chouinard, juniors Elizabeth Johnson and Brianna Azzinaro, and senior captain Megan Palmer.

Bob Weiner, head coach of the team, took on the job of refereeing the game, leaving the coaching to his assistant coaching staff. The red squad was led by assistant coach Chuck Roberson while the whtie squad was led by the assistant coach duo of Jenn Phillips-Merrill and Staci Branon.

The team took to the court with facemasks on at 7 p.m..

The first set saw the white squad pulling ahead of the red squad immediately. However, the red squad would slowly catch up to the white squad, matching at 18-18. The white squad would pull ahead once more, this time for the win making the score 1-0.

The second set saw both squads heating up, however would see the white squad prevail once again bringing the score to 2-0.

The third set saw a change of pace from the red squad with them applying pressure to the white squad. That pressure would ultimately allow the red squad to win the set, making the score 2-1.

In the fourth set the red squad would try to continue their winning streak, however would be shut down by the white squad which would take home the final set win for the night, making the final score of the game 3-1, white squad winning.

Volleyball will face off again on October 9 at 6 p.m. in Spaulding Gymnasium. If you wish to attend and show support for the team you must have gone through the approved Keene State College testing protocols.

