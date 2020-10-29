 

Student Government has organized one of it’s largest event, Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, October 24. Keene State students gathered and carved pumpkins and interacted with tables put up by different KSC clubs.

Video by Benajil Rai / Music by Bensound.com

Benajil Rai

Hi everyone! I am Benajil Rai. I am the Multimedia Editor for The Equinox. I’m responsible for producing video stories every week for The Equinox website. I go out and find different interesting stories about students and greater Keene community. I’m a senior and I’m an international student from Nepal. I’m a Multimedia Journalism major with double minors in Political Science and Public Relations. I love telling stories that inspire and make an impact on people through my skill of multimedia. I also love to educate myself and keep updated about different current, national, and global affairs. I love any type of outdoor activity and adventure. Besides, painting, DIY projects, photography are my creative wilderness.