The Keene State College softball team wrapped up its fall portion of the season with a ‘Homage to Alumni’ scrimmage held on Saturday, October 10.

Softball head coach Carrah Fisk-Hennessey came up with the idea to pay homage to KSC softball alumni during this scrimmage, “We needed a way to make the final intrasquad scrimmage more fun, and we needed to thank our alumni and families for their response to our fundraising efforts over the past year that will allow us to purchase and install a new batting cage at the field,” said Fisk-Hennessey.

The players were split up into three teams: red, white and black, each wearing uniforms from different decades. The leaders of each team picked out which decade of uniforms the team wore.

“The current players were excited to wear the uniforms of past teams,” said Fisk-Hennessey. “We have quite an assortment, thick v-neck ribboned polyester from the early 1990s, racer back tanks and shorts from the early 2000s and light mesh jerseys from the early 2010s.”

Sophomore catcher Lily Moreno liked the idea of wearing uniforms from the past decade, “It was very cool to get to wear those uniforms and honor the past Keene State softball teams. We got to show everyone we respect how much those past teams did and that we can follow in their footsteps with a strong season.”

Moreno was excited to play this semester, saying, “I broke my hand in a scrimmage back in February and had surgery, so I was going to be out for the spring season and I was a little nervous to play again for Keene after recovering. It was really fun, though, and I loved being back with my teammates on the field and not only picking up where we left off, but already improving so much from last year.”

