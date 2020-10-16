October 9 marked the second volleyball scrimmage of October, as well as the senior night celebration for the lone senior on the team, Megan Palmer.

The evening began with a speech given by Bob Weiner, head coach of the team, where he praised Megan for the care and success she brought to the team during her four years at Keene State.

“Had we played a normal season in 2020 I believe that Megan would’ve been the third player in Keene State history to finish her career with over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs,” said Weiner in his speech to Palmer. “To achieve something like that you really have to be a special volleyball player and be able to do every single skill on a volleyball court. That’s Megan. But, that’s not all.”

Weiner continued on, praising Megan’s ability as a captain and leader on the team.

“She was named a captain after her sophomore season because of her leadership skills, hard work and determination,” said Weiner. “It seemed like an obvious choice… Megan is a perfect captain because she worries about everything. I didn’t really know that about her when we named her captain… but maybe the best captains are the ones who worry about the team the same way the coach worries about the team.”

The senior night ceremony was wrapped up with a personal video to Megan which showed her friends and family congratulating her for her four years of dedication and commitment to the team.

After the ceremony was completed, it was time for the scrimmage to begin.

The red squad was made up of first-years Reagan Fleming, Ainsley Hegg, Kacie Blanchet, Kelsey Harper, Jillian Diamond, juniors Elizabeth Johnson, Emilyann Ashford and senior captain Megan Palmer.

The white squad was made up of first-years Sara Murphy, Josie Sarno, Veronica Kroha, Cassidy Samuelson, sophomores Sydney Johnson and Courtney Chouinard, juniors Brianna Azzinaro, Sarah Williams and captain Ali McLoughlin.

Set one was dominated for the most part by the red squad, winning the set over the white squad by nine points.

Set two would tell a different story, however, with the white squad creating a six-point lead right off the bat at the hands of Fleming and Palmer. The red squad would push back, tying the set up at eight. After that, neither squad would lead by more than three, tying once again at 24-points each. The red squad would push ahead, ultimately winning the second set.

The white squad would challenge red during the third set with a standout performance by Sydney Johnson, allowing the white squad to win the set. This win sent the scrimmage into the fourth set with the score being 2-1 in favor of red.

Set four would hold a similar story as set two, however this time it was the red squad that would pull ahead right at the start. The white squad would catch up quickly though, tying the set at four. The close back-to-back fourth battle would continue up until the last moments of the set where the red squad would pull ahead and ultimately win the scrimmage.

Final score was 3-1.

Volleyball will take to the court again in their final Red vs. White Intrasquad Scrimmage on October 30 at 6 p.m. in Spaulding Gymnasium. If you want to attend the scrimmage, you must be up-to-date on the Keene testing protocols and have the properly colored wrist band for that week.

