October 8 marked the first men’s soccer scrimmage for the month of October.

The red squad was made up of first-years Haris Suljevic and Farid Ghaliya, sophomore Denis Fleming, juniors Henry Cummings, Robbie Anderson, captain Benny Tamzarian, Ethan Rose, Noah Munroe, Anthony Fonseca, Blaise Masumbuko, Nate Howard and seniors Ben Musese, captain Isaiah Lovering and captain Connor Downey.

The white squad was made up of first-years Matheus Martins, Thiago Fantacelli, Thomas Degnan, Connor Ludwig, sophomores James McCully, Wyatt Linville, Noah Spaulding, juniors Gavin Fitzpatrick, Vance Bates, Zachary Marsh, Anthony Pasciuto, Enoch Kasa and seniors Clinton Mugeta and Jonah Smith.

This was the first time the men’s soccer team had seen the field for a competition all season and they did not hold back. With head coach Rick Scott on commentary and the assistant coaches leading their squads, the game began.

It was a slow start in the first half of the scrimmage for both teams. The first score would be made by red squad member Denis Fleming off of a free kick on goalie Gavin Fitzpatrick. Only a minute later fellow red squad member Connor Downey would send it to the back of the goal again, bringing the score to 2-0.

The second half would tell a similar tale with red squad member Isaiah Lovering scoring once again around the 20-minute mark of the second half. His score would bring the score to 3-0, which it would remain at until the end of the game.

Final score of the game was 3-0 with the red squad sweeping it.

Rick Scott spoke in-depth about the new faces on the team and what the student body has to look forward to from the team this season.

The next men’s soccer scrimmage will be October 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.

Watch the men’s soccer team in action against Plymouth State University and Rhode Island College on October 17 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. as part of the Fall Jamboree.

If you wish to show up and support the team you must be up-to-date on Keene State College’s COVID-19 protocol and have the correct colored wrist band.

