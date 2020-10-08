Students who want to get food at Lloyd’s Marketplace this semester can still do so, but they will have to do so while remaining six feet apart.

The marketplace, located in the Student Center, is following the recommended CDC and New Hampshire state guidelines for COVID-19 to maintain a limited occupancy, according to Marketing Manager Caitlin Howell. Howell said Lloyd’s Marketplace is marked to ensure customers remain six feet apart from one another.

Interim Retail Manager Kirstyn Vitovich said Lloyd’s associates keep track of physical distance and occupancy visually.

“Associates are encouraged to keep an eye on the number of students in Lloyd’s at any time,” Vitovich said. “If there are more than 10 students, they have been politely asking them to physically distance.”

Vitovich added that students naturally gather in groups throughout the Keene State campus. She added that students may decide to gather with their friends inside the marketplace when waiting for their food, and Lloyd’s associates are mindful of this. If the marketplace’s occupancy reaches 10 students, then students are asked to be six feet apart.

Despite stricter guidelines this semester, Howell said students are still consistently purchasing food at Lloyd’s.

“Without looking at the number of transactions this year compared to last year, I feel Lloyd’s has continued to see a consistent foot track throughout the beginning of the semester.,” Howell said. “Students have been spending utilizing their meal plan dollars on the Boost app for Lloyd’s Marketplace and Starbucks.”

