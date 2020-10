Keene State Sustainable Product Design (SPD) club has reused 3D printing platforms to make boxes. Treasure of the SPD club, Slesha Tuladhar, said, ” 3D printing platforms are usually trash. Once they are used, they cannot be resued at all, and we do not have any place to throw it away. So we felt why not recycle it and make it into boxes so that people can take it home, and they can put stuff in it and make it useful.”

Video by Amber Olson / Equinox staff and Benajil Rai / Multimedia Director