Keene State Sustainable Product Design (SPD) club has organized a drone race at their weekly meeting. The president of the club, James Kerwin, said the SPD club originally was supposed to be only open to SPD majors, but now it is open to everyone. To join the club’s weekly meetings, go to the TDS building, ground floor on Wednesday at 6: 30 p.m.

Video by Benajil Rai, Multimedia Director