Like many industries, the music and entertainment industry has had a catastrophic 2020 and needs help if its workforce is going to make it through the pandemic. The Colonial Theater in Keene, New Hampshire on Main Street is a prime example of this. Doors have been closed since March 13, multiple employees have been laid off and no reopening date has been determined.

Martha Haas, Director of Marketing at the Colonial said, “The Colonial employs a number of people for Events only (Concessions, Production, etc.), all of whom have been laid off since our last event on March 13. Several other staff members were eventually fully or partially furloughed. The box office staff remained employed for some time, but were eventually laid off. There remain four full-time employees that are working their normal schedules.”

In the meantime, Colonial staff have been working on ways to keep hope for the theater including inspirational messages on the marquee. Hass said, “Since we closed the theater on March 14, we have had a number of inspirational messages on our marquee. Recently, we wanted to convey support for educators of all kinds as students, teachers, staff and parents returned to school.” Some past messages have included “Be safe, be kind, be hopeful” and “We stand together by standing apart.” Currently, the marquee reads “A standing ovation for our educators” and “Support the arts #saveourstages.”

Ashley Reyes, a friend of a Keene State student visiting for the weekend, wanted to share her interpretation. Reyes said, “It sounds like they’re trying to make a statement that our educators are doing well with everything going on. It’s important that kids are still learning and interacting with other students and professors. However, in order to do so, we need to show our support in any way possible.”

If you’d like to directly support The Colonial Theater, you can connect with them on social media, become a member, or participate in their upcoming Fall Fundraiser on November 14 through Zoom. Please contact Martha Haas at martha.haas@thecolonial.org for more information.

Harrison Paletta can be contacted at:

hpaletta@kscequinox.com