The Keene State College field hockey team has finally taken to the field for their first Red vs. White Intrasquad Scrimmage, and they came with some fight in them.

The red squad was made up of first-years Alex Bonacorsi, Tori Shea, Paula Vasiliadis, Halle Dickerson, Molly Edmark, sophomores Ellie Hunkins, Maggie Cahoon, MacKenzie LeClaire, Emily White, Nina Cipriani, Jordan Pollard, Clara Hunkins, junior Hayleigh Letourneau, senior Taylor Robison and senior captain McKenna Blean.

The white squad was made up of first-years Emma Cahoon, Hannah Olmstead, Alison Corriveau, Demetria Gonzalez, Victoria Watson, sophomores Hailey Patridge, Chase Lambert, Libby White-Kirwin, Lauren Hausser, juniors Tess Whitney and Shannon Blanchard and seniors Kayla Klein, Jordyn Martin and senior captain Nina Bruno.

The game began slowly with the first score not being seen until halfway through the first quarter. The score was made off a penalty corner by white squad member and senior forward Kayla Klein.

The second quarter showed the red squad pushing back, however their attempts were unsuccessful as the white squad would score again, this time off a penalty corner at the hands of senior defense Jordyn Martin.

Scoring in the second half of the game was led by the white squad, which would score another three times. The first came from senior forward and captain Nina Bruno, followed by sophomore midfielder Chase Lambert who would score in the last 6 seconds of the third quarter. The final score would come from first-year forward Alison Corriveau.

Final score of the game was 5-0, white squad coming out on top.

The field hockey team will take to the field again on Thursday, October 22, at 4:15 p.m. If you want to show up and show your support for the team you must have the most recent wristband color and be up-to-date on the Keene State College testing protocol.

 

