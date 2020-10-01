× Disclaimer: All Dancers pictured are wearing masks and reside with each other.

The filming of ‘Brangelina’ took place on Wednesday, September 23. According to the Keene State website, Brangelina is “inspired by Alan Lightman’s Einstein Dreams” and “imagines a world of infintie possibilities in this original film event.” Directed by coordinator of dance Cynthia McLauhlin, the film will be shown in the main theatre of the Redfern Arts Center on October 15 at 7:30. For tickets and more information, visit the Keene State website.